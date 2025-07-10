Brigitte Macron's low-key and glamorous look for her UK state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron brought personal tragedy to mind: the death of her sister Anne-Marie Trogneux.

A source close to the Macrons told the Daily Mail that Brigitte "adored her sister" and "the loss has affected her greatly."

Brigitte continues to sort out family matters with Macron in public.



Today’s reason: Macron pulled her by the hand twice, not letting her pause to take a photo together on Downing Street before their meeting with Starmer.



The remark came immediately—and judging by Macron’s… pic.twitter.com/ZYPGwWnoWS — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) July 9, 2025

The First Lady chose to continue with the scheduled visit, reportedly believing it was her duty to accompany her husband.

Footage from on the ground as they disembarked the plane after arrival at Royal Air Force Northolt on Tuesday saw President Macron take his wife's hand to help her down the stairs. Instead, Brigitte gripped the railing as if against her will, pretending not to see. She spoke to him briefly and then stepped down, wearing a faint smile.

Their public dynamic has drawn attention in the past.

During a May trip to Vietnam, Brigitte was seen placing her hands on Emmanuel's face in what appeared to be a shove. While the video circulated widely, the Élysée Palace denied any argument, saying the couple was "relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh."

President Macron later said the moment had been exaggerated, describing it as "squabbling and, rather, joking." A source also told Agence France-Presse that the interaction was "a moment of togetherness."

Been 6 weeks.



Not one feminist or domestic violence charity condemned Brigitte Macron for attacking her husband.



This is female privilege and the hypocrisy of feminism. pic.twitter.com/W8UTbxsgf0 — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) July 8, 2025

Read more: French President Emmanuel Macron Ignored by Wife Brigitte Macron on London Tarmac After Scuffle Rumors

Personal Strain and Public Scrutiny

The Macrons' relationship has long attracted media interest, particularly due to their age difference and unusual beginnings. Brigitte was Emmanuel's high school drama teacher, and he was just 16 when he reportedly told her he would marry her one day. They have now been married for 18 years.

Speculation surrounding their body language has increased in recent months. A lip reader claimed Brigitte may have muttered "Dégage, espèce de loser," meaning "Stay away, you loser," during the recent plane exit, though that interpretation has not been confirmed.

The couple has not publicly commented on the latest incident, which is now being widely shared on social media. They proceeded with the state visit, which also included a meeting with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and a formal farewell at Windsor Castle. President Macron thanked the British royals and used the term "Entente Amicale" in parting.