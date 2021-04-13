'Bridgerton' Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4: Regé-Jean Page News And What We Know So Far

"Bridgerton" season two has yet to air, but Netflix has already given the greenlight for a third and fourth season.

Vice President of Global TV at Netflix Bela Bajaria told CNBC in a statement, "'Bridgerton' swept us off our feet."

"The creative team led by Shonda knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members."

She added, "They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the 'Bridgerton' business for a long time to come."

The cast and crew of the most-watched Netflix show is currently in production of the second season and will focus more on Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton's romantic endeavors. It will also introduce new characters to the show.

'Bridgerton' Season 2: What The Show Could Look Like

Chris Van Dusel, the show's frontrunner, told Cosmo UK that they are "just as focused on the first season," he also pointed out that the book series where the show is based on has eight books which could mean that there could be eight seasons of "Bridgerton."

Van Dusel explained that he's interested in "exploring love stories and romances for all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters" in the coming seasons.

In an interview with Phoebe Dynevor for Harper's Bazaar, she claimed, "If we're sticking to the books, it's Anthony's turn now. But there's no such thing as a happy ending, is there?"

She added, "I think love's always shifting and changing. So who knows? I'd like to see what happens next."

Speaking of her character Daphne Bridgerton, "And also, I'd like to see Daphne get involved in Anthony's love life, since he was so involved in her."

What Could Happen on Seasons 3 and 4 of 'Bridgerton'

Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes said of the renewal, "I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team."

Lord Anthony Bridgerton will be finding his love and will be the main focus of the second season, however, it has yet to be confirmed who the next seasons will be focusing on.

If the Netflix show follows the books, next seasons will explore Benedict Bridgerton and Colin Bridgerton's quest for love.

Regé-Jean Page on 'Bridgerton'

Unfortunately, what's likely not to change on "Bridgerton" is Regé-Jean page, who will not make a reappearance as Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings.

Shonda Rhimes also addressed about Page's exit from her show.

She told Vanity Fair, "Usually that happens when I've killed off somebody that's been around for a while. we didn't kill him, he's still alive!"

Rhimes also reaffirmed that Page's exit after the first season was already planned since the beginning.

She said, "That was the plan: come and do one season as the duke. Anything else that was extra and wasn't really the plan when we started wasn't the plan when we finished."

The Executive Producer also clarified that the rumored "James Bond" actor was invited to return to the next season of the show, just like other stars as cameos.

However, Page Six reported that the real reason Page left the show was due to "creative differences" with Rhimes.

According to their source, the 30-year-old actor was not happy he would've been a star on the show but not the focal point.



