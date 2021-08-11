Austin Rogers, one of the most famous contestants and winners of "Jeopardy!", shared his honest thoughts about Mike Richards.

In a new interview, Rogers said that Richards, who serves as the host executive producer, is not the best pick at all.

Per the show's champ, Richards has a lot of experience on game shows, as well. However, he put a line between the definitions of a "best choice" to "people's choice."

"Mike has done plenty of game shows before. I'm sure he'll fill in the role just perfectly fine. A lot of fall back but it's bound to happen with change," he said, before saying in another part that Richards is "our choice."

Although he is not the best one, Rogers insisted that an executive producer is still a decent option nonetheless.

His comments came after the game show announced that Richards would take over Alex Trebek alongside Mayim Bialik.

However, not everyone shared the same opinion as him.

No To Mike Richards?

On "Jeopardy!" official Twitter account, it finally announced that Richards will work with Bialik to continue the show's stint.

Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, said in a statement that they took the decision seriously.

"A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show - deservedly so because it's 'Jeopardy!' and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek," he said, as quoted by MarketWatch.

Some viewers congratulated Bialik for making it to the show - which marked the first time "Jeopardy!" had two hosts. However, they did not feel the same toward Richards. But others also brought back Bialik's issues from the past.

"Let me save you a click: the two new 'Jeopardy' hosts are Mike Richards, who was previously sued for sexual harassment, and Mayim Bialik, who shills bull- 'brain pills,' eats placentas, and runs a 'non-vaccinating family," one wrote.

Most viewers also slammed the show for not choosing LeVar Burton instead. For what it's worth, the 64-year-old host had been the fan-favorite since he began his stint.

However, he failed to become the top choice - which led viewers to threaten the show and plan to boycott them.

The decision is final, though, and viewers have no choice but to see the duo on the podium permanently.

