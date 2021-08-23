It seemed like Snoop Dogg became a fan of the latest TikTok challenge called "The Milk Crate Challenge."

The Milk Crate Challenge dares participants to walk up over a pyramid stack of plastic containers in this new Generation Z trend. The middle podium becomes the highest stack, while the third and second have slightly lower steps.

Trying the challenge may not be easy. But as it goes viral, everyone is joining the bandwagon as millions of videos on different platforms share their attempts in the hashtag #milkcratechallenge.

And of course, according to this article, the Doggfather never missed his chance. He spent his whole weekend sharing videos which made his Instagram filled with numerous attempts from various people stepping on crates.

Snoop Dogg Compiles The Milk Crate Challenge

Over the weekend, Snoop Dogg even expressed his fascination for the challenge and asked on Instagram regarding the crates. He even questioned his followers where he could look for an architect building these containers.

Many of his favorite submissions made it on his Instagram page, including a video of a man completing the challenge while rolling a fat blunt, which has garnered multiple million views.



Another video was posted where a woman was completing the challenge slowly but steadily in her six-inch stiletto heels. It even appeared that Snoop Dogg would never miss a chance to share a video of an oldie stepping on the crates, appearing that age is not an exception.

The "Young, Wild, and Free" singer even stated that these crates would be the possible reason for so many deaths compared to COVID-19.



Why Should You Not Try It?

There have been many videos where people shared their dangerous falls while doing the challenge. This trend that followed the Ice Bucket Challenge and the Mannequin challenge seems strange as these are being cross-promoted on many platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.

Many experts have already warned people regarding the dangerous trend, knowing that US emergency rooms are already crowded with COVID-19 patients. The challenge may be the next disaster waiting to happen.

"The Milk Crate Challenge is very dangerous, and we are seeing many orthopedic injuries as a result of the falls," Dr. Shawn Anthony, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, told TODAY Parents.

The surgeon "Injuries can include broken wrists, shoulder dislocations, ACL and meniscus tears, as well as life-threatening conditions like spinal cord injuries."

