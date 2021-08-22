Virgo season has arrived, and BTS ARMYs go wild after the one and only Beyonce added the youngest member and vocalist Jungkook on her "Virgo Season Yearbook."

On August 22nd, this article reported that the pop star filled her website with baby pictures of fellow Virgo celebrities.

Alongside familiar faces like Blake Lively, Jennifer Hudson, and Nick Jonas, the website also featured Jungkook's baby picture as one of the most well-known Virgo celebrities in the entertainment industry.

BEYONCÉ ACKNOWLEDGED JUNGKOOK ON HER VIRGO YEARBOOK. 😭https://t.co/MdXnyeT2gn pic.twitter.com/3kMnTPy8Um — Beyoncé News (@yoncearchives) August 22, 2021

ARMYs worldwide expressed their excitement as Jungkook was also on the list of celebrities recognized by Queen Bey herself on the homepage of her website. The update caused chaos in the BTS Army community as this is seemingly rare for the "Dynamite" and "Butter" hitmakers, BTS.

Twitter Reacts On Beyonce's Virgo List

Just as numerous users online shared Jungkook's baby photo, many have shared their celebration as this becomes another win for ARMYs and the Beyhives. "Beyonce" even reached the top of Twitter's trending list!

Beyoncé is trend #1 in the United States with the description “BTS member Jungkook is added to Beyoncé's Virgo season Yearbook on her website”. 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/n0nJa9scX2 — Beyoncé News (@yoncearchives) August 23, 2021

More had also recalled when BTS visited the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, back in May 2018, where the then-20-year-old was seen dancing to Beyonce's "Run The World."

jungkook dancing to beyoncé’s ‘run the world’ at the bbmas 2018 pic.twitter.com/oKYeSSIih1 — random jungkook pics (@googiefolder) August 22, 2021

Twitter users were also alarmed by the fact how the group was private, as well as Beyonce. They even started theorizing the most prominent world stars on the planet today could release a collaboration soon.

both Beyoncé and bts are super private, they could have been in contact and we wouldn’t know 😭 — 🍑 semi ia (@sarasfilter) August 22, 2021

if that picture of jungkook is in beyoncé’s virgo season yearbook that means she got in contact with jungkook and asked him for the photo which OBVIOUSLY means that she’s gonna be on jjk1 or we’re gonna get that beyoncé x bts collab we’ve been waiting for pic.twitter.com/UEomyFAGxA — ً☠︎︎⁷ ss;ope,. (@RAPL7NE) August 22, 2021



READ ALSO: Did Olivia Rodrigo Use BTS for Views on Her 'Good 4 U' Youtube Ad? ARMY Claims So

More On The Beyonce's 'Virgo Season Yearbook'

As you visit Beyonce's official website, there were 33 baby pictures published along with Jungkook. Aside from the ones mentioned earlier, the page also has Pink, Adam Sandler, Zendaya, Amy Winehouse, Bernie Sanders, Cameron Diaz, and Ludacris.

Mother Teresa, Nas, Tyler Perry, Wiz Khalifa, Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, and Adam Sandler were also there. As you scroll down the website, recognition was also given to the greatest Virgo basketball player, Kobe Bryant, leaving a photo of him in a court with a ball in his hand.

The website further described the characteristics a Virgo has and left words that said, "Hard-Working, Creative, Reliable, Patient, and Kind." They also added photos of Dua Lipa and Loretta Devine, who celebrated their birthdays when they updated the website.

As the long photo collection reached the end, Beyonce left a message for her fellow Virgo babies as she signed, "Wishing all Virgos a Happy Birthday!" at the end.

READ MORE: Why Does Jay Z Keep on Rubbing Beyonce's Leg in Public? Real Reason Finally Revealed