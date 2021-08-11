Kimberly Anne Scott, known to be Eminem's former wife, was sent to the hospital following another suicide attempt at her home in Michigan with cuts on the back of her legs and arms.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police and emergency workers responded to a call of a suicidal person at her home on July 30. And when they arrived, Kim became so combative that she had to be restrained by deputies.

They also said that Scott became violent and that the paramedics were not able to check her vitals.

Kim was hospitalized for both medical and psychological evaluation and is now back at home, recovering. Though, there were no reports if the ex-wife is getting additional care.

The rapper and his ex were married in 1999 and got divorced two years later. The two got married once again in 2006, but they only lasted for a few months and ended it for good.

Kim Scott On Her Past Suicide Attempt

According to Mirror, Kim reportedly attempted to take her life back in 2015 and claimed that Eminem was very supportive after the incident.

She also said that they are "really close friends," as they try to raise their kids together and "make it as normal for them as possible."

Back then, Scott talked about how Eminem's on-stage actions became the reason for her suicidal tendencies.

Kim was nearly as famous as her rapper husband and father of her daughter, Hailie Jade. Eminem often rapped about the woman now named Kim Scott in his music, most famously on the controversial "The Marshall Mathers LP" track titled "Kim," per this article.

Eminem's Impact On Kim Scott

In "The Dr. Keith Ablow Show," back in 2007, Kim Scott spoke about Eminem's negative lyrics and on-stage antics that impacted her life.



She even admitted that the rapper uses a blow-up doll and beat it up, which resembled his then-estranged wife on his concerts.

"Seeing the crowd's response and everybody cheering, singing the words and laughing and it just felt like everyone was staring at me. I knew that it was about me and that night I went home and I tried to commit suicide," said Kim Scott.

Their daughter Hailie was also the main subject on Eminem's songs such as "My Dad's Gone Crazy" and "Hailie's Song" off The Eminem Show studio LP.

