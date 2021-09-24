Royal fans and watchers are confused why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were doing engagements when it was one of the reasons why they stepped back from their royal duties.

Could it be the pathway for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to enter Hollywood?

Meghan has already retired from acting three years after meeting Prince Harry.

But now, it seems like they want to be in the spotlight, and these engagements will be a massive help to boost their popularity in the US.

Now, a royal expert claims that the former "Suits" actress wants to return to the big screen, and the role she will take on is something different from what she had done in her Hollywood career before.

Early this week, there have been suggestions that the mom-of-two may go back to acting and even star in a blockbuster movie.

Insiders revealed in early 2020 that her agent was actively searching for a superhero role for Meghan Markle, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things and plans were put to a halt.

Though she had already given up her on-screen roles when she married Prince William's younger brother in 2018, Meghan Markle works in the creative industry.

Royal author Angela Levin said that a leading role in a big movie is in Meghan's future and post-pandemic world.

She explained to The Sun, "I heard that Meghan had gone back on saying that she's not going back to doing acting."

Angela went on to say, "She wants to be the star of a superhero film."

The 40-year-old former "Deal or No Deal" briefcase girl has been in the entertainment industry for 15 years before meeting her now-husband.

In 2020, Meghan scored herself a deal with Disney+, narrating for the documentary, "Elephants," which was her first post-Megxit project after Prince Harry suggested to Disney executives that her wife should get a job from them.

Four months ago, Meghan released her first children's book titled "The Bench."

In early September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's unofficial biography author Omid Scobie pointed out the plans of the couple to make a movie.

"It's only a matter of time before it comes to life," he hinted.

The couple was recently slammed for performing "pseudo-royal engagements" a year after stepping back from their royal roles to get "privacy" away the spotlight.

Angela explained, "It's nonsense .. Here they are, not so long after, doing pseudo-royal engagements."

"They want to build up a woke alternative Royal Family, and get this one gone."

