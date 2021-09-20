Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has just welcomed a baby girl on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Princess of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed Queen Elizabeth II's twelfth great-granddaughter at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

The baby weighs 6 lbs and 2 oz.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, they said that Princess Beatrice and her daughter were "doing well" and that the baby's grandparents and great-grandparents were "delighted" by her arrival.

Princess Beatrice is reportedly as "so delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter."

She also thanked the midwife team, as well as everyone at the hospital, for their "wonderful care."

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Wolfie, the best man at the couple's wedding, is Edo's son, whom he shares with 38-year-old Dara Huang.

Edo and Dara were previously engaged before the property developer met the 32-year-old royal.

The baby girl will be the 11th person in line to the throne, and her arrival is just over three months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child, Lilibet Diana.

The first ten places remain the same, with the new addition to the family entering the line of succession below Princess Beatrice and above her sister, Princess Eugenie, who has moved down to 12th place.

Princess Beatrice and Edo married in Jul. 2020.

What Is Princess Beatrice's Baby's Name?

While Buckingham Palace confirmed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a baby girl, one detail noticeably absent is the baby's name.

Not revealing the name may seem odd; after all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the name of their second child along with her arrival in June, but the name's omission in the announcement is related to royal tradition.

In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't announce the name of their kids until a few days after their birth.

On the other hand, Prince Charles and Princess Diana waited a whole week before they announced the name of their eldest son.

But none of it compares to Prince Charles, whose name wasn't announced until a whole month after his birth.

However, as previously mentioned, there is some royal tradition as to why they wait before they reveal the new baby's name.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter told Town and Country, "The reasoning is perhaps two fold."

"On one hand there's a desire to inform the families before a public declaration is made and any new parent appreciates having a little private time to get to know their new addition before the onslaught of announcements."

The expert further explained, "Royals, however, also have to consider the great responsibility in naming a new member of the family and I expect they want to be a hundred percent certain of their choice before announcing the name and sealing the baby's place in history."

But as for when royal fans will know when Princess Beatrice's baby's name will be revealed, it's still unknown.

