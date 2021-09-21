Prince Harry became part of a documentary to remember and celebrate his grandfather, Prince Philip.

There are a lot of key moments in the unreleased documentary, such as seeing the Duke of Sussex was recorded on camera and was seen impersonating his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II while shooting for his part on the upcoming documentary, "Prince Philip: The Family Remembers."

The documentary was originally commissioned to mark the late Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday and it will show his kids and grandkids as they reminisce the fond memories with him.

The interviews were filmed separately, before and after the death of the royal in April, with Prince Harry's interview filmed in the US.

But what caught the hearts of many was seeing Prince Harry and the several images that showed him with his grandfather during the time he was a pilot.

He reminisced of his grandfather's passion for flying, now being shared with other royal family members like Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

One section of the documentary, also showed Prince Harry scanning through his grandfather's flight logs from 1983, which showed places he. Had been through Delhi, Jakarta, Nairobi, and Geneva.

The 36-year-old dad-of-two said in the interview, "He was doing all the flying himself, or certainly chunks of it. When you're flying, you don't get an easy pass just for being the Duke of Edinburgh."

He went on to say, "You very much have to put in the work and prove your skill. But also he had an amazing privilege to get behind the controls and fly aircraft all around the world."

But then Prince Harry mocked the Queen, complete with the voice and actions, saying, "I can just imagine my grandmother sitting in the back of a plane having a cup of tea, going through turbulence and going 'Oh Philip! What are you doing?'"

The Daily Mailreported how Meghan Markle's husband is very fond of the relationship and marriage of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Prince Harry confessed that he misses his grandfather's humor, but misses him more for the Queen.

"Because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there. I also know she will be ok without him."

He even went on to call them "the most adorable couple."

Prince Harry further said, "To me knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their lives to service... that is an incredible bond between two people."

