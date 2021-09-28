The first teaser trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 was released by HBO and, thankfully, it seems that Larry David hasn't changed a bit...or so the brief snippet in the trailer wants us to believe. Fans of the popular long running HBO comedy series will be happy to see their favorite curmudgeon is back to bemoan one of the biggest gripes Larry David, and the world, has had to face -- the COVID Pandemic.

Due back in October, showrunner Jeff Schaffer shared the major through line of Season 11,

We figured out a way that we are definitely living in a reality where the pandemic has happened, and we're addressing the pandemic, and we're doing stories about it, but not exactly the way you'd expect.

This is great news given Larry David's knack for pulling comedy from real life issues, a skill he showcased brilliantly when he created and wrote for the smash hit Seinfeld. Curb Your Enthusiasm has always managed to make mountains out of molehills when it came to David's ability to complain about everything from buying a bracelet for his wife, played by Cheryl Hines to counting the shrimp in a Chinese food order. But what better way to kick off the new season than to cover the pandemic, something most people have had an opinion about for over a year.

Co-star Jeff Garlin, who plays Larry's agent on the show, has been hitting the interview circuit for a few months now discussing how much longer the show may run. In an interview for comedian Tim Dillon's podcast, Garlin was quoted as saying,

We could maybe do one more, maybe... I don't know if physically [David] can do more than, let's say another season. I think he could do another, I don't know if he has two in him.

In the interview, Garlin admits that acting on shows where you are in just about every scene, the way David is, can be "exhausting."

Also, confirmed for the new season is Larry's comedian pal Richard Lewis who almost didn't appear, but has confirmed, via Twitter, his return even after three surgeries allowing him to only star in one episode.

Curb Your Enthusiasm will return to HBO and HBO Max starting on October 24 of this year.