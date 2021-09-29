Hope you're hungry because Celebrity Chef David Chang is cooking up something special. His new Hulu Original: The Next Thing You Eat is a six-episode docuseries that focuses on how the culinary world is changing the way we source, create, and enjoy the foods we love through science and innovation. Host David Chang and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville have teamed up for a second go around since their first Emmy Nominated Netflix series Ugly Delicious, and I hope your hungry.

With the major impact of environmental problems facing our planet in terms of how we get our meals and the issues we cause in doing so, the series will explore and help to introduce fascinating new ways of sustaining the food we need and love. Episodes include segments on lab-grown fish, robotic chefs, artificial intelligence, and even the possibility of eating scientifically created dinosaur meat.

In the trailer which dropped recently, Chef Chang makes an interesting statement,

Food is the last experience you can't download.

An interesting observation, what with our modern society having grown accustomed to the notion of instant gratification through online shopping. In the series, ideas like food delivery and assembly line robots in high end steak houses knowing how to cook meat to precise temperatures taps into a future where the culinary arts and consuming food will change completely over time.

Lab grown meat, completely automated farming, and non-animal made salmon are all on the table as Chang and a slew of notable guests discuss how climate change, enhancements in technology, and the need for sustainable sources are at the forefront of what we will need to survive our ever-changing planet.

This wouldn't be the first time David Chang has pontificated on how food truly is a science to behold. He once stated,

Cooking and gardening involves so many disciplines: math, chemistry, reading, history.

Truer words and all that.

The Next Thing You Eat will be premiering on exclusively on Hulu starting on October 21.