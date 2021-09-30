Is it your dream to beautify like a Bridgeton? Well, Charlotte Tilbury is the place! The hit show's season one star, Phoebe Dynevor, just became a brand ambassador for the widespread makeup company. Dynevor is the first celebrity partnership that Charlotte Tilbury has ever had. This global, environmentally conscious makeup brand is ready to reach an even wider audience with Dynevor on its team.

That being said, Dynevor is not really a new addition to the Charlotte Tilbury team. The Regency-Era Icon featured the company's lipstick, Pillowtalk, while playing Daphne Bridgergon. This is what drew Charlotte Tilbury's attention to the British actress. Tilbury told Harper's Bazaar, "I was certain she was wearing a Pillow Talk lip - and when I found out she was, I knew it was written in the stars." Written in the stars and, soon to be, written all over beauty stores around the world.

Dynevor's first project with the company will be a holiday campaign. In this, she will be the poster girl for the Pillow Talk lip - the lipstick that got her this high fashion role. She will also be featuring the Limitless Lucky Lips in Red Wishes. For that lipstick, she will take on the persona of an old-timey Hollywood starlet. (Phoebe doesn't spend much time in the modern-day, does she?)

The Dutchess of Hastings could not be more thrilled to take on this role. In her exclusive with Bazaar, she said, "When I think of beautiful make-up I think of Charlotte Tilbury. When the opportunity came to partner with Charlotte it was an easy one - she's British, she's a leading entrepreneur, and she makes the best make-up out there. I cannot wait to share what's to come, and I am thrilled to be part of Charlotte's team." Sounds like Tilbury meets the same standards as looking for a Regency Era husband.

We cannot wait to see Phoebe Dynevor take on this new role, and we are so excited to get out to the store and buy as much Charlotte Tilbury makeup as we can!