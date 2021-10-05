After the blockbuster success of writer/director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, it was inevitable to think he would want to revisit the franchise he helped to make a fan favorite. Of course, Gunn would pick the one character who is possibly more bonkers than even one Miss Harley Quinn to create a series out of, John Cena's misguided anti-hero, Peacemaker.

The announcement by Gunn that he was working on giving Peacemaker a standalone series came after the release of The Suicide Squad earlier this year in theaters and HBO Max, where the show will be available to stream, gave fans a reason to smile. And by the looks of the early snippets released so far, the tone and comedy are giving them more of what they want: rediculous violence, fowl mouthed one-liners, and quite possibly the silliest superhero garb ever put to screen.

In the latest clip from the series, we find Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) team, who are being punished for not following orders in the second film, meeting at a diner to discuss the new asset they have been put in charge of. Namely, Peacemaker, who shows up in full uniform, including that signature silver helmet. But that's not all. The scene also shows off his Stars and Stripes muscle car along with his appropriately inappropriate sidekick, a bald eagle named Eagly.

This show is SO James Gunn.

The Max Original Series Peacemaker is slated to drop in January and stars, John Cena (of course), funny man and King Shark stand-in Steve Agee, Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, and Hell On Wheels star Christopher Heyerdahl, just to name a few.

With a show created by James Gunn, you know you are in for something special, original, and off the wall in all the best ways.