The anthology series Love Life starring Anna Kendrick is returning for season two. However, this time around, we are going to see some changes. Firstly, rather than the season focusing on Kendrick's character Darby, the season's lead will now transition to William Jackson Harper's character, Marcus.



These actors have not only felt a shift in their roles. Having had a pandemic between their seasons, they have also recognized the personal and professional impact the quarantine had on them. Kendrick explained in an exclusive interview with Deadline:

The pandemic affected everybody and I feel like I got five years older, myself. Me, personally, when I go outside and people are talking too loud I'm like, "Oh hush! It's not that funny." That's me now. I'm wearing this cardigan all the time, even when it's hot. I also feel like for a lot of people this past year and a half has given us a lot of time to be with ourselves and many of us are figuring out what we're all about and what's important to us. It's not even that you're always thinking about it but at some point, it just becomes clear. That's something that plays pretty heavily into this season.

It is an interesting dilemma that shows coming out for the next couple of months will have to face: how heavily will we allow the pandemic to impact the story we are telling? While some shows have been rewritten and reworked to include masks and topical pandemic news, others have allowed themselves to be affected in smaller ways. As Kendrick so eloquently put it, the personal reflection that came with the last year is sure to influence season two of Love Life heavily. Harper's character Marcus will lean heavily on these pandemic-era themes of self discovery. Harper remarked to Deadline that Marcus:

He's a person who is still growing and changing and still learning stuff about himself. And it doesn't stop because you're thirty-something, that's sort of where he is. Where he thinks he's got it all on lock and everything figured out but he really, really doesn't. That's a recurring theme throughout the season.

Not only will this show star Kendrick and Harper. Other members of this rockstar cast include Jordan Rock and Chris "Comedian CP" Powell. This anthology series will premiere on October 28th on HBO Max. We can't wait to see what these love lives have in store.