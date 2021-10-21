TikTok is the app that took over the social media world. Within the span of fifteen seconds, several users rose to fame, singing, telling stories, and, most notably, doing dances. One of the most famous dances on the app is Renegade, created by sixteen year old Jalaiah Harmon. She struck stardom before her senior year of high school, and not enough people have noticed.

Very few people can be simplified to their TikTok persona. The fifteen seconds of fame allow for a glimpse into a person's life, but certainly do not create the whole picture. However, in the new docu series, we will get a closer look at the girl who choreographed a dance for the world.

The four part docu-series will be titled I Am: Jalaiah. The series will give viewers a more in depth, nuanced, and personal look at Harmon's life. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she confessed that, even in light of all of her fame, most aspects of her high school years remain the same. "I have school, still have chores, [I'm trying to] get my driver's license, I have to babysit still." The juxtaposition of this normalcy with her instantaneous rise to fame is just a taste of what this fascinating docu-series will give us.

Harmon also serves as a conversation starting catalyst. Many people did not credit her with the creation of the famous TikTok dance. Last year, conversation was ignited surrounding Harmon, "about how Black creators are often not credited for creating the popular dances and trends that proliferate on the app." While there is seldom a person that hasn't seen, or at least heard of, the Renegade dance, a shockingly smaller percentage is unable to credit that dance back to the young performer. Charli D'Amelio skyrocketed to sensational recognition from performing the dance. It was the foundation that led her and her sister to have their own show on Hulu. However, there has, until now, yet to be a show about Harmon. I Am: Jalaiah will allow for a more direct avenue to give the talented teenager the credit she deserves.

When speaking to THR, Harmon encouraged other creators that have faced similar struggles. "My advice would be to not let it get to you but still speak up because you don't want it to just be one thing and disappear after you've said something once...Still have it in the air somewhere so that people can hear you."

I Am: Jalaiah can be found streaming on Togethxr's YouTube channel. Episodes are released every week on Wednesdays. Don't miss your chance to get to know the real Jalaiah Harmon.