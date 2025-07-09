Denise Richards is reportedly blindsided after her husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce and requested spousal support just days after the couple spent time together.

The split comes after six years of marriage between the couple, and the filing, citing "irreconcilable differences," was dated July 4.

A source close to Richards told The US Sun she feels "utterly betrayed" by the move, calling it something she "never in a million years" expected.

"She made it crystal clear to him thousands of times that they could work through anything," the insider said. "Divorce was never an option. He agreed. Then did this."

Divorce Filing Follows Financial Controversy

Phypers, 52, filed spousal support documents in Los Angeles stating what he needs to continue their "standard of living," which is costing him more than $105,000 a month. They were also spending $15,000 a month on attending out, another $10,000 on groceries, $20,000 on clothes, and more than $18,000 on rent, according to the filing.

The request comes amid legal issues for Phypers, who is currently facing a lawsuit for alleged fraud tied to his work at a Malibu wellness center that treats cancer patients.

Richards, 54, who financially supported the couple for years, was stunned by Phypers' financial demands. "Denise thinks it's egregious he is seeking spousal support from her," the source claimed. "She thought he was different but turns out he's what people warned her about."

Court documents reveal Phypers also asked to split their entertainment business equally. The pair, who do not share any biological children, tied the knot in a televised ceremony in 2018, during Richards' run on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Marriage in the Limelight

Although the couple had no children together, Phypers stated in 2019 that he was in the process of adopting Richards' daughter, Eloise, whom she had adopted as a single parent in 2011. Richards also shares two adult daughters, Sami and Lola, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

Richards' latest Bravo series, "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things", debuted in March and prominently featured her marriage to Phypers. At one point in the show, Richards insisted she would "never" get another divorce.

But behind the scenes, financial strain may have played a role. Richards was reportedly filming the reality show because she was "strapped for cash" after Sheen stopped paying child support. In April, she and her family relocated from their multi-million-dollar home to a rental apartment in Los Angeles.

Neither Richards nor Phypers has commented publicly on the separation.