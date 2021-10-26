"It's better to be hurt by someone you know accidentally than by a stranger on purpose."

This is just one of many nuggets of wisdom espoused by Dwight Schrute in this carefully strung together video posted to The Office YouTube channel today.

The Office's YouTube channel is excellent mostly because it has so much source material to work with - when a show ran for nine seasons with an ensemble cast, there are a million little things you can highlight that people probably won't catch on an initial watchthrough or a first rerun watch.

Obsessed fans don't need to painstakingly search through episode summaries and key moments lists to find the scene they're looking for - they can most likely find it on YouTube with a simple search.

The video is actually already an extended version of the one fans will be used to seeing on Netflix or syndication - though Peacock fans and those who have seen the deleted scenes before will find some of them familiar.

If I didn't know better, I'd say that NBC is trying to ramp up the hype for The Office Season 4 to premiere its Superfans cuts - these are super-extended director's cuts of the episodes strung together to tell the full version of the story that the creative team created.

So far, Peacock has uploaded seasons 1 through 3 of The Office Superfan Episodes to their platform on the fifteenth of the month every four months - but no new season appeared on October 15, and ever since fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats.

Does this Season 4 clip they posted mean that it will finally be available to watch in its full glory soon? We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, at least The Office's YouTube channel is here for us.