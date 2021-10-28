And Just Like That... the highly anticipated sex and the city reboot is right around the corner. The show, which will follow the story of Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, and Miranda Hobbes, played by Cythia Nixon, in the greatest city in the world approximately twenty years after the original Sex and the City aired it's last episode.

Like all reboots, And Just Like That... will change with the new year, making a concerted effort to modernize and broaden the Sex and the City landscape. An exclusive with Variety revealed that the returning cast members will be joined by Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman, and the show will delve into racial issues. Parker said in the exclusive with Variety:

I'm excited to be a part of something that's different for them...We can talk about the elephant in the room that there were no fully fleshed-out characters of color, but now here's the four of us. We're real people, and they've been great to work with, and some of our [storylines] deal with race and deal with real experiences. It's New York City!

The commitment to diversifying and sharing these real stories bodes well for the reboot. They are already addressing the problems that the original Sex and the City obviously have. We are hopeful, and this quote from Parker bolsters that hope, that the show will continue on in this progressive trajectory.

While the show is moving forward, a large number of the original characters are coming back! Those returning to reprise their roles, outside of the main three, include Chris Noth as Mr. Big, John Corbett as Aidan, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Mario Catone as Anthony Marentino, and Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch. With this comprehensive returning cast, we can be sure that And Just Like That... will carry the same heart and intrigue as the original show.



And Just Like That... will be coming to HBO on December 10th. Who else is READY?