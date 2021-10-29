There was a lot of hype a few months ago when it was finally announced that the long-running cultural staple, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was coming to an end after 20 seasons...but this was apparently mostly just an announcement that their show wouldn't be hosted on E! anymore. Back in June, NPR reported:

"This isn't the last we'll see of the Kardashian-Jenner family - they are going on to new lucrative projects. Disney says they have a multi-year deal to produce "new global content" that will stream on Hulu...later this year."

At the time, that announcement was very vague, and most assumed that it indicated more spinoff shows focusing on other interests of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

That may still be true, but it seems like to begin with they're just going to pick up where they left off.

Variety reported yesterday that the famous family will be partnering with production company Fulwell 73 for their new Hulu venture. Fulwell 73 has become well known in the past few years for their work with One Direction and James Corden, and it was just announced that they will be in charge of producing the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row.

Original producer Ryan Seacrest is also on board for the new series, and Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian will also serve as executive producers.

It's not clear exactly how different (or not) the new series will be from the original, but we do know that it might include footage of the engagement of Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. More details will emerge as we get closer to a premiere date, which for right now is tentatively set somewhere in early 2022.