The shrink may be next door, but the cast and crew were out on the town! The New York premier for the new Apple TV+ show The Shrink Next Door was last night, and everyone came out in style to celebrate. The event was held at The Morgan Library & Museum and welcomed some of today's biggest stars. The show's leads, Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, both made an appearance. Other stars that graced the premiere included cast member Kathryn Hahn, Stranger Things's Gaten Matarazzo, Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch, Saturday Night Live cast members Heidi Gardener, Kyle Mooney, and Melissa Villasenor, and so many others. This premiere was really the place to be last night!

The Shrink Next Door follows the true story of a man named Martin Markowitz, played by Will Ferrell, who starts seeing the therapist who lives next door, Dr. Isaac Herschkopf, who is played by Paul Rudd. Dr. Herschkopf gets increasingly involved in Martin's life in a way that no therapist should be. He begins to take over. The show will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday November 12th.

This serio-comedy will be a fascinating change of pace for these two traditionally comedic actors. Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the exciting challenge of the show. "It definitely pushed me beyond my comfort zone...but I'm getting more interested in doing things that scare me to death." A lot of work had to go into the portrayal of these characters. The article noted that "The role required that Ferrell work closely with a dialect coach and pore over a collection of old home videos." The care and dedication spent on this series is sure to make it unforgettable!



I'll be watching The Shrink Next Door on November 12th. Will you?