Hannah Waddingham is racking up the awards and racking up the roles as she just joined the cast of 'Tom Jones' a mini-series currently filming in Northern Ireland. Hannah, who has won the hearts of Americans in her role as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso, is slated to play the seductive Lady Bellaston who just so happens to be out for revenge.

This is an adaptation of the `1749 book, The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling, which tells the story of Tom Jones, a man who is deeply in love with the hard to get Sophia Western, the beautiful daughter of the neighboring squire-though he sometimes succumbs to the charms of the local girls.

According to ATV the show stars

Also starring are James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy, Tom's warm-hearted adoptive father; Alun Armstrong (Breeders) as Squire Western, Sophia's hard drinking, but loving grandfather, and Olivier-winner Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) as Sophia's Aunt Western. Tamzin Merchant (Carnival Row) is Sophia's Aunt Harriet, with Julian Rhind-Tutt (Britannia) as her bellicose husband Fitzpatrick. Susannah Fielding (This Time With Alan Partridge) is Mrs. Waters.

Its good to see Hannah booking roles now let's keep our fingers crossed to see if she can book season 4 of Ted Lasso. As the hit Apple TV+ show is rumored to be ending after 3 seasons. Jason Sudeikis told ET to chill out with all the season 4 talk.

"I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can't look at season 4 when we're in the middle of season 3," he explained. "We can't worry about the championships when we're in the first round of playoffs, you know?"

If season 3 of Ted Lasso doesn't happen at least Hannah has work.