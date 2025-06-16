The financial empire of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is on decidedly shaky ground with a string of deals falling short, budgets slashed and staff axed following their decision to quit as senior royals, it is reported.

Having been propelled by multi-million-dollar agreements with media titans, the couple are now grappling with rising obligations and plummeting revenue, according to multiple insiders and experts.

Staff Exodus Sparks Concern

At least four key Archewell staffers have recently exited, including US deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and longtime UK liaison Charlie Gipson. Two additional insiders left before they could be "restructured" out.

"This isn't strategy — it's survival," one top insider told journalist Rob Shuter. "They're running out of money, and now they're running out of people."

Despite bringing in high-profile hires like Netflix alum Emily Robinson and comms specialist Meredith Kendall Maines, sources claim the couple can no longer afford the robust team they built. Maines issued a statement portraying the shake-up as a shift toward "agency-based support" across global time zones, but an insider said bluntly, "That's just spin... California doesn't do crowns on credit."

More layoffs are expected unless the couple lands a major win soon, one insider warned.

Declining Deals and Growing Costs

Royal expert Norman Baker believes their income has already peaked. "There's no doubt in my mind that Meghan and Harry's income is going to decline in the future. It's declining now," he said. "They've done the big hits... there is nothing else to come, nothing else to sell apart from themselves."

After stepping down from royal duties, the couple secured a five-year, $135 million deal with Netflix and a $20 million podcast contract with Spotify. The Spotify agreement ended early, and there's no confirmation of a Netflix renewal.

Meanwhile, the couple's lifestyle costs are substantial. They're paying a mortgage on their $14 million Montecito estate, reportedly shelling out between $50,000 and $100,000 a month. Security adds to the burden. Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan estimates it costs around $4 million annually to guard a non-working royal living in the US "Security is not a fashion accessory, it's a need," Morgan noted.

With their royal funding gone, Harry has leaned heavily on the $8.8 million inheritance left by Princess Diana, a sum that's helped sustain their lifestyle but may not last forever without renewed revenue.

As one insider summed it up, "They tried to recreate the royal court but California doesn't run on titles. It runs on cash."