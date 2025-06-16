Blake Lively appears to be rebuilding her inner circle after quietly parting ways with Taylor Swift and the pop star's high-profile squad.

Once a prominent figure in Swift's orbit, the "Gossip Girl" alum has since gravitated toward family, co-stars, and a few surprising allies.

According to a report by Page Six, the falling out began after Lively became entangled in a $400 million defamation lawsuit filed by her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. The outlet reported that Swift, who is godmother to Lively's children, was "deeply wounded" after learning she may be subpoenaed and after being referenced in a text message from Lively calling Swift and husband Ryan Reynolds her "dragons."

This woman is a delusional pompous menace. pic.twitter.com/mkYQgSqkz1 — Colonel Kurtz -PopCulture/ Politics/ MarilynManson (@colonelkurtz99) January 16, 2025

"She really hates that Blake would even think like that, let alone write the things she did in that text," a source told the outlet, adding that Swift quietly distanced herself from Lively during the legal mess.

A Shift in Social Ties

Swift, 34, never commented publicly, but signs of a rift were visible. Lively was absent from Gigi Hadid's birthday celebration in May, and Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, reportedly unfollowed Reynolds on social media. A source claimed Swift felt "betrayed" and "exploited" and noted, "Taylor buries hatchets but keeps maps of where she put them."

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek has emerged as one of Lively's most vocal supporters.

Lively's half-sister Robyn Lively and 20-year-old niece Kate Johnson have also stayed by her side. Johnson, who keeps a low profile, has joined her aunt on red carpets and public appearances since the lawsuit was dropped.

Robyn Lively to her little sister Blake Lively😭❤️! My eyes are filled with tears! pic.twitter.com/5XWF0XxEhZ — isabellachoi (@isa_bella_C) June 10, 2025

Michele Morrone, Lively's "A Simple Favor" co-star, also defended her on Instagram, saying he "felt the pain" she was in after filming It Ends With Us. "I think it's time to stand up for a person I really love, and this person is Blake Lively," he said.

Blake Lively and Michele Morrone. pic.twitter.com/izszAhxgMO — Best of Blake Lively (@bofblakelively) April 29, 2025

New Allies Emerge

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, longtime friends of Reynolds, have shown support as well. "We are just trying to offer our support in any way that we can," McElhenney told Variety.

Amid Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin Baldoni, Rob McElhenney, business partner of Wrexham AFC, supports his friend in the “challenging” times. https://t.co/Q6cxZm7yWW pic.twitter.com/GawlFu5E5y — E! News (@enews) May 22, 2025

Lively has also reconnected with "Fixer Upper" stars Joanna and Chip Gaines. While the couple has faced past controversies, a source told Daily Mail, "Blake and Ryan are friends of the Gaines', but that does not mean they align with all their views."

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and actress Demi Moore are also part of Lively's expanding support system. Moore, who posed with Lively at the Time 100 Gala, reportedly "finds it disturbing that she is getting so much hate," according to Daily Mail.