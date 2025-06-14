Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dismissed key members of their communications team following a string of public image setbacks, raising fresh concerns about instability behind the scenes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's media operations.

The couple reportedly parted ways with two communications directors, Kyle Boulia, based in California, and Charlie Gipson, based in the UK, along with two additional staffers from their private team. Their exits come amid growing scrutiny over the couple's handling of public relations and mounting criticism over recent media missteps.

"Meghan and Harry always blame everyone else and never themselves," a source told The US Sun. "No one ever seems to be good enough for them and yet they fail to understand why things don't change."

Embarrassing Stumbles and Internal Fallout

This year alone, the Sussexes faced a series of PR blunders. Meghan, 43, came under scrutiny after a Vanity Fair exposé, headlined "American Hustle," revisited past bullying allegations. The rebrand of her lifestyle initiative from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever was labeled chaotic by marketing experts.

Her six-part Netflix cooking show failed to gain traction with viewers in both the US and the UK, and her podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder," quickly fell in podcast rankings. Compounding the controversy, Meghan was accused of breaching her 2020 Megxit agreement by referring to herself as "Her Royal Highness."

Last summer, then-chief of staff Josh Kettler reportedly quit after just three months. A former staffer described working for the Duchess as "really, really, really awful. Very painful," claiming she tended to discard people "at any given moment."

New Team, Same Doubts

Despite these setbacks, the Sussexes are moving forward with a new strategy. Meredith Kendall Maines, appointed chief communications officer earlier this year, confirmed the transition to an external agency model.

"Transitioning from a team of two to an agency support staff of eight, operating across five different time zones, will give international media and stakeholders better access, and critically, faster response times to inquiries," Maines said in a statement.

Among the new hires is Emily Robinson, a former publicist for "The Crown," whose previous work involved controversial portrayals of Harry's life, including scenes involving Nazi costume imagery and dramatized royal scandals. The couple also tapped Method Communications, a firm known for its "disruptor" branding and high-engagement tactics.

One of Method's first moves included releasing a viral video of a pregnant Meghan dancing in a maternity ward — a clip that, although criticized, garnered 42 million views. The Sussexes also shared photos of Archie and Lilibet at Disneyland, their faces obscured by emojis.

Even with new advisers in place, some insiders remain skeptical. "Meghan and Harry have hired some of the most incredible people at the top of their fields, yet somehow none of them ever work out," a source told Hello!