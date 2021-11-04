Netflix recently announced a new addition to their live action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series: Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai. Fans of series will recognize Fire Lord Ozai as the fearsome leader of the Fire Nation and terrible father of fan-favorite Prince Zuko. Previously, the character was portrayed by Cliff Curtis in M. Night Shyamalan's much-maligned "The Last Airbender," and voiced to magnificent effect by Mark Hamill, whose voice acting credits include playing the Joker.

This latest live action iteration of the Avatar universe is now being run by showrunner Albert Kim, who had previously executive produced and wrote on "Sleepy Hollow." This change of leadership occurred after Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the original creators of the Nickelodeon's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" animated series, famously left the Netflix project, citing creative differences. Albert Kim will serve as the main writer on the Netflix show, and will executive produce with Michael Goi, who had previously directed a 2017 episode of "Sleepy Hollow," and Rideback's Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. The Netflix series has also recruited Roseanne Liang, Goi, Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson as directors.

Daniel Dae Kim is a renowned actor and Asian American activist known for his roles in "Hawaii Five-0," "Lost," "The Divergent" film series, and the recent "Hellboy" reboot. He notably executive produced and starred in "The Good Doctor," which was based on a South Korean show and originally developed with an Asian lead. Daniel Dae Kim is next set to appear in Nat Geo's "The Hot Zone: Anthrax" anthology series, alongside Tony Goldwyn.

