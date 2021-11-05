You know How I Met Your Mother but do you know How I Met Your Father? An exclusive with Deadline has just announced that Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall will be joining the cast of the upcoming Hulu show How I Met Your Father. The exclusive stated that, "Cattrall will play the future version of Hilary Duff's character Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget's) Ted Mosby did in the original series." We are so excited to see this spinoff series get started!

We were all very curious to see what Cattrall's next project would be after declining to be part of the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... The actress spoke on her decision not to take part in the new series openly. She has expressed numerous times that she did not have a positive experience with her fellow co-stars on the iconic, New York City based show. On the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast, Cattrall commented on her lack of participation in the upcoming reboot, and her feelings towards her Sex and the City experience:

I'm lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven't worked for it. I have...It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do...I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film...It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me -- 'I work in a bank and I don't like this person and I don't like the hours, but I do it. So you just do it! Give me what I want. I do it. I'm miserable, you be miserable too.

We are so thrilled that Cattrall has followed her bliss and has wound up in the series How I Met Your Father. We can't wait to see the new show when it hits the screen!