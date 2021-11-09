James Austin Johnson, the newest featured cast member on the hit sketch show Saturday Night Live has come out again with another absolutely stellar Presidential impression. It makes sense that Johnson is making his name on the show for his Presidential impressions, having opened the first episode of the season with an impression of President Joe Biden, because Presidential impressions are what he became most famous for. Throughout the pandemic, Johnson's video impressions of Donald Trump gained the new SNL performer the fame that got him onto the show. Last Saturday night, Johnson was able to debut this impression on the show, and he knocked it out of the park! Through the years, SNL's comedic political commentary has led many castmates, both present and past, to take on politicians. Here are eight times Saturday Night Live nailed Presidental, Vice Presidential, and Presidental candidate impressions!

1. Donald Trump - James Austin Johnson

James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump impression is a force to be wreckoned with. In the sketch last Saturday, the accuracy of the voice and physicality in the impression surpassed that of former Trump impersonators, including Alec Baldwin.



2. Joe Biden - Jason Sudeikis

While the SNL newcomer may be an expert, it is hard to top Jason Sudeikis's Joe Biden impression. The smile, voice, and mannerisms put on by the Ted Lasso star mirror and impersonate Biden perfectly. We are talking a very specific Vice President Joe Biden. This specificity was poked fun at when Sudeikis hosted the show a few weeks back.



3. Kamala Harris - Maya Rudolph

Speaking of Vice Presidents, no one has impersonated Vice President Kamala Harris better than the sensational Maya Rudolph. Rudolph confidently played the character through election season, winning an Emmy award for her detailed and hilarious work. The SNL is a superstar and this impression makes it even more clear.



4. Elizabeth Warren - Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon has taken on a handful of political impressions, but none is quite as perfectly poigniant as her Elizabeth Warren. The almost whispery enthusiasm, characteristic of Warren, is executed perfectly by McKinnon. Furthermore, she adds a direct urgency behind the eyes that makes you want to laugh at every word that comes out of her mouth. Incredible!



5. Hillary Clinton - Amy Poehler

While McKinnon is an absolute superstar, no one can beat the Hillary Clinton impersonation gifted to us by the sensational Amy Poehler. Poehler is an impersonation rockstar, picking up on specific traits and mannerisms in a way that make her Clinton undeniably perfect. Amazing job, Amy!



6. Sarah Palin - Tina Fey

There is no better Sarah Palin impression out there than that done by the incredible Tina Fey. Fey, unlike the others, was not known for her impressions on the show. She worked as a writer, eventually becoming head writer. However, once the uncanny resemblance between the two women was noted, Fey rose to the challenge. She BEYOND succeeded. The mannerisms and personality in every word are phenomenal.



7. Barack Obama - Jay Pharoah

When it comes to impressions of Barack Obama, Jay Pharoah is the one you want. His incredible impression of the former President eight years ago poked fun at the President with a specific and enjoyable levity. The specificity allowed for every moment to be hilarious!



8. Bill Clinton - Phil Hartman

Phil Hartman's incredible impression of Bill Clinton is still discussed today. Saturday Night Live's classic satirical spirit is perfectly encapsulated in his impression. Hartman perfectly captures the joie de vivre of the former President while poking fun at the mayhem that is, and always has been, politics.



We can't wait to see what other Presidents, Vice Presidents, and candidates Saturday Night Live covers in episodes to come. Be sure to check out next week's episode with host Jonathan Majors and musical guest Taylor Swift!