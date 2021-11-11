Everyone's favorite gang of chaotic jackasses is coming back to bring the crazy: The 15th season of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia premieres on FX on December 1st, and this season, they're going back to their roots.

No, no, not like the time travel episode. Older roots. Foreign roots.

They're...they're gonna go to Ireland.

That's right, this season Charlie, Mac, Sweet Dee, Frank, and Dennis are packing up and taking that Philly energy overseas to the land of the leprechauns where they...actually won't seem that out of place. Philadelphia is a very Irish city to begin with, and it wouldn't be surprising if while there they tried to find some family roots - which (if my older relatives are any indication) is somewhat of a tradition for Philly natives.

The trailer makes it clear that our dear Charlie Kelly, in the very least, will find a kindred spirit in a bar owner who apparently had a friend who died of eating rocks.The friend's name? Michael Kelly. You do the math.

Mac, meanwhile, may try to become a priest for the homoeroticism of it all, so that should be fun for everyone. And Dee is going to try to start an acting class for some reason - and it's definitely going to get her injured.

Of course, it wouldn't be Always Sunny if the WHOLE season took place outside of Philadelphia. Don't worry, they've got time to terrorize both places: This season will also see Frank caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein case (it's okay, he was just there for the snorkeling), and Dennis convince the gang that they have to "listen to the youth" in order to not just have sex with old people. (I can't wait for someone to call them "cheugy." Their reactions WILL be priceless.)

So strap yourselves in, folks: Season 15 of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia premieres on FXX on December 1st, and the next day on FXX and Hulu.