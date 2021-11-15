Keeping Up with the Kardashians may be on it's final season, but there's no limit on keeping up with the Crawleys. The historical fiction sensation Downton Abbey has officially released their trailer for Downton Abbey 2: A New Era. The show will bring back all of your favorite cast members including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, and many others. This orderly drama is sure to have us clutching our tea cups and sitting at the edge of our seats.

As seen in the trailer, the premise of the film focuses on the sensational Maggie Smith returning to her role as Violet Crawley. She expresses that, in her past, she, "met a man, and now [she's] come into possession of a villa in the South of France." In a show that has been accused by Saturday Night Live as being "mostly about cleaning", we Downton fans know that this is MAJOR TEA. The trailer ends with Violet Crawley getting up saying, "And with that, I will say goodnight and leave you to discuss my mysterious past." Don't worry, Maggie! We will!

Downton Abbey 2: A New Era is set to be released in theaters on March 18th, 2022. We can't wait!