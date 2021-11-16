The wait is over! The teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Halo series is officially here! The new series, which is an adaptation of the wildly popular video game, will be coming out on Paramount+ in 2022. Fans of the game have long been anticipating this series, but those on the production team have taken their time to assemble a powerhouse cast, making the show as powerful as possible.

The rock star cast will include Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Ryan McParland, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani. This well assembled team is sure to make this a memorable and unmissable series.



This series has been long anticipated by many. Even from the teaser trailer, we can assess that not much is known about Halo. However, back in 2020, cast member Charlie Murphy spoke to Digital Spy about the excitment she has felt throughout the process and feels about the final product's upcomign release.

The production on this has been incredible. I don't know how they're managing to pull off filming during a pandemic to the scale that they're doing. It's just kind of jaw-dropping. But we're managing to do it...The designs are just incredible. The costumes are insane. The special effects are going to be fantastic as well. It's just a beast of a show, but it's a lot of fun.

We will be watching our screens, waiting to see what other excitement surrounds the premiere of this new Paramount show. Get ready to start watching Halo in 2022.