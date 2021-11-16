It turns out love really is blind! Well, at least it is in the case of Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton. The couple who got together on the hit Netflix reality series Love is Blind is celebrating their three year anniversary today. As we watched the two journey through the ebbs and flows of this televisied social experiment, we are happy to see that, at least for these two, the experiment resulted in long lasting, real love. Lauren Speed-Hamilton took to her Instagram to celebrate the annivesary. She wrote, "A love story I could have only dreamed of... not perfect but perfect for me! Cheers to 3 years of Love, marriage and happiness Us against the world forever Happy anniversary baby! #BonnieAndClydeMinusTheShootup now let's have some babiessssss." We love love!



This day not only marks the adorably happy couple's anniversary. The two actually got married on Speed-Hamilton's birthday. Cameron, as we can see from the incredible video above, takes his role as husband and birthday celebrater very seriously. He too took to Instagram, but he used his post to celebrate his wife's birthday. Hamilton captioned the adorable selfie of the two of them, "Happy birthday to my best friend! Thank you for marrying me on your birthday three years ago. As someone once said, 'I am your gift' But it was really like my birthday because I've found happiness with you that I never had before. I love you and the person you are." We're not crying, you're crying!

Happy Anniversary to the Hamilton's, and Happy Birthday Lauren! We hope you both have a great day!