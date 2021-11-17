Hulu's hilarious historical series The Great, whcih comedically chronicles the life of Catherine the Great, is returning for a season two this Friday November 19th. The show stars Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as her husband Emporer Peter III. In a show that foucses heavily on the power struggle between the two: both as husband and wife and for the command of Russia, the two have establish a bouncing give and take dynamic that persists between sets, keeping the characters and actors on their toes and having fun.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Hoult put words to the relationship. "Within scenes, we're completely supportive and trying to get the best from each other – but aslo at the same tiem, battling within it and having fun." This fun support shines through every aspect of the sereis. The Great also plays a part in Fanning's wardrobe outside of the show. She is photographed below wearing a very regal, jeweled chain shirt at the InStyle Awards 2021.

Much like many shows that are being release now, the season two produciton of The Great was interrupted by the pademic. A show involving so much intimacy invovled a heightened level of protocols when production returned. Fanning remarked, "We were just like, 'Swab me here, swab me here, swab me there, whatever. Here we are. Just swab me everywhere." While saftey measures were hightened, the show itself was not compromised. Fanning explained that her fellow show producer, Tony Macnamara, who refused to compromise the originial vision for the season. "He didn't want to have to compromise the writing and the scope of the show...It was almost like, 'Okay, if we're going to really compromise the show, then we should just wait to make season 2.'"

We are so glad that they were able to produce the season that will be coming out this week! Check it out on Hulu on Friday November 19th.