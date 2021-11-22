

The directorial side of the film and television industry is incontrovertibly dominated by men. More and more women, however, are creating their own opportunities, commanding their vision, and telling their stories. Courtney Kemp is one such woman. Kemp is the powerhouse creator of the Starz Power universe. From the original show Power, there have been four spin-offs within the confines of the Power-verse. The most recent is Power Book II: Ghost. Season two of this show will be released on November 21, making it the first spin-off series of the world to make it to season two. In an industry in which female characters often fall prey to being one-dimensional and flat, the women Kemp writes are multi-faceted, powerful, and infinitely complex. We had a chance to talk to some about how having Kemp at the helm of this world had a positive impact on themselves and the show.

The complexity of the characters has been a joy to the actors. Melanie Liburd, who plays Carrie Milgram on the show, excitedly remarked, "Everyone's passionate about everything." It takes great writing to create that much passion. It gives the actors more to play with and creates an inclusive atmosphere of joy on the set. "We're such rich, you know, fleshed-out characters, so it's a joy to play. Especially Carrie's arc this season has just been like a roller coaster. So the stuff she's written, everything has just been a dream to play." Kemp has created characters that the actors are excited to play. This excitement shines through the work.

Kemp took strides to ensure that everyone felt comfortable in her world. Paton Ashbrook, who plays Jenny Sullivan on the show, shared that Kemp took strides to make sure she felt safe, especially through the more intimate moments of the show. "We have some intimacy scene stuff, and I'm really grateful for coming into this show at this particular time too because I think those scenes are taken so seriously and are dealt with such care, and Courtney is like, 'anything you need, if anything comes up, you can call me, text me.'" Kemp is skilled in creating a playground in which her actors feels safe to do their jobs. The proof of this success is abundantly present in the show.

LaToya Tonodeo, the woman playing Diana Tejada in the series, praised Kemp for casting, "what a lot would consider in new faces." Entering the first day, feeling nervous and out of place in a room full of better known actors, the incredibly talented Tonodeo felt out of place. This, however, created a powerful moment between her and Kemp. "She could tell I was nervous...she gave me a hug and was like, 'Listen, there are no favors in Hollywood. You earned this. You're supposed to be here.'" Kemp took strides to empower her cast, ensuring them that they irrefutably had a place in the world that she created.

Kemp recenty announced that she will be moving from Starz to Netflix. Her cast is sad to see her take on a less hands-on role within the Power-verse, but is happy for her and all of her success. There is nothing but love for Courtney Kemp. Power Book II: Ghost premiers on Starz on November 21st.