Get ready because ABC's fantastic special 'Live In Front Of Audience' will return on December 7th to do episodes of Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes. Each year the network specials put on two live tv shows created by Normal Lear and this year that have an exceptional cast. Kevin Hart will play Arnold Drummond and Damon Wayans will play Willis Drummond. If that's not big enough John Lithgow will portray the role of Mr. Drummond with Ann Dowd as Ms. Garrett the family's maid.

If you've never seen Diff'rent Strokes the show focuses on a wealthy white single dad taking in two Black boys. No word on who will round out the cast. We also don't know who will be in the roles of Facts of Life but you can bet that announcement will be coming soon. Both shows were created by TV legend Norman Lear who will be celebrating his 100th year on Earth at the live performances.

Deadline reports "Other than with my family, there's no place I'd rather be in my 100th year than on a soundstage at Sony with these glorious actors reliving what our company had produced all those years ago and sharing it with the millions of viewers who could use a little laughter," Lear said.

Previous episodes of Live In Front Of A Studio Audience have featured Good Times, All In The Family and The Jeffersons staples of prime time sitcoms in the 70s and 80s. The show also has some big names producing it, as Jimmy Kimmel, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, Jim Burrows, and Brent Miller are returning to produce the show this year.