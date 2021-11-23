HBO is officially working for The Weeknd! Or, at the very least, The Weeknd's new HBO show has an official series order. The new drama series The Idol, the newest highly anticipated show, was co-created and is set to star the Grammy Award-winning talent. Abel Tesfaye, the star's real name, has been working to create the series alongside Reza Fahim, his producing partner, and Sam Levinson, the creator of the hit show Euphoria.

The show has been picked up for six episodes, chronicling, as put by The Hollywood Reporter, "a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer." This dissection of the musical realm, especially coming from someone who is as entirely immersed in it as The Weeknd, is sure to be a revolutionary and revealing piece of television.

While major details of The Idol are still being kept well under wraps, some key members of the cast have been made known. This already impressive group will feature Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche. Francesca Ors, the HBO Programming Executive VP, spoke excitedly about the upcoming project. "When the multitalented Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before."

We can't wait to hear more about what The Idol has in store.