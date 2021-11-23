Looking for a new show to watch this winter season? NBC is airing the first two episodes of the new comedy "Grand Crew" on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm ET/PT. Staring Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart, the show is executive produced by "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" writer-director-producer Phil Augusta Jackson and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" creator Dan Goor.

"Grand Crew" centers around a group of friends navigating life and love in Los Angeles. Every evening, the friends gather at a wine bar, where they unwind and unpack what's happening. According to NBC, the friend group includes "Noah, a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who's adventurous in romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; Wyatt, who's relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who's recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA."

With such a premise, comparisons to previous NBC favorite "Friends" are inevitable. With a charming ensemble cast, "Friends" was a sitcom and cultural phenomenon that was beamed directly into American living rooms, inspiring everything from haircuts to Central Perk coffee shops. Hopefully, "Grand Crew" will also capture a similar cultural wave as audiences fall in love with their new TV crew. Be sure to keep a lookout for this show this holiday season!

