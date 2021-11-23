Looking for a new show to watch this winter season? NBC is airing the first two episodes of the new comedy "Grand Crew" on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm ET/PT.  Staring Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart, the show is executive produced by "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" writer-director-producer Phil Augusta Jackson and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" creator Dan Goor.

"Grand Crew" centers around a group of friends navigating life and love in Los Angeles. Every evening, the friends gather at a wine bar, where they unwind and unpack what's happening. According to NBC, the friend group includes "Noah, a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who's adventurous in romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; Wyatt, who's relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who's recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA."

Justin Cunningham as Wyatt, Carl Tart as Sherm, Echo Kellum as Noah, Aaron Jennings as Anthony, Nicole Byer as Nicky --
(Photo : (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC))

With such a premise, comparisons to previous NBC favorite "Friends" are inevitable. With a charming ensemble cast, "Friends" was a sitcom and cultural phenomenon that was beamed directly into American living rooms, inspiring everything from haircuts to Central Perk coffee shops. Hopefully, "Grand Crew" will also capture a similar cultural wave as audiences fall in love with their new TV crew. Be sure to keep a lookout for this show this holiday season!

Tags: nbc Grand Crew Phil Augusta Jackson Dan Goor