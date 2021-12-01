"You're not happy with who you are? Step out of that box and change!"

There is no end date on the quest to try to be your best self. That empowering and eye opening statement is at the crux of the upcoming HBO series. The officially trailer for the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That has FINALLY been released! The ever iconic Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, and Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon, as they take on the city once again. This "new chapter" as the trailer repeatedly refers to it, focuses on this gold-standard girl group as they take on their lives in the city in their 50s.



If this trailer does not make you want to instantly step outside and take on the day, I don't know what will. The relevance and real-life elements will remain consistent in this upcoming reboot. This includes, but is not limited to, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sarah Jessica Parker remarked that the pandemic will, "obviously be part of the storyline, because that's the city [these characters] live in...And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all." The time-tested show has had friend groups for years deeming each other Carries, Charlottes, Mirandas, and Samanthas. We can't wait to see how this next chapter colors our friend casting even further!

And Just Like That will premiere on HBO Max on December 9th.