The first two seasons of M. Night Shaymalan's hit thriller Servant on Apple TV were a wild ride, filled with twists and turns and a baby that keeps dying and coming back to life and turning into a doll. Now, the a new trailer for the third season promises even more twists than before.

In the fist two seasons, of Servant, starring Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, and Lauren Ambrose, couple Sean and Dorothy are trying to cope with the loss of their 13-week old son Jericho, who died an apparent sudden crib death before the start of the show. After their therapist suggests Dorothy use a doll in place of the baby to help her cope with the loss, Dorothy begins to get overwhelmed again, they hire Leanne to help her care for the doll - only to find that it has turned into the real Jericho overnight.

The twists and turns keep going, and now at the beginning of this third season it looks like there's going to be even more to deal with. Leanne is acting increasingly erratic, and it seems that the cult she fell into will be returning to her. It also appears that she's beginning to make Dorothy even more uneasy, as mysterious things begin happening in their home - like bugs flying out of the fireplace. At the very end of the trailer, she hints at the fact that Jericho came back to life, implying that it wasn't a holy force that did it, but something else.

Watch the full trailer here:

Fans can expect Season 3 of Servant to land on Apple TV next month, on January 21.