The hit FX series Atlanta is coming back for its third season after an exhaustive wait for fans, complete with a definitive release date.

FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier made the announcement by saying,

We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24. Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.

And the news couldn't come soon enough. It's amazing how time flies and if you don't remember, this Emmy-winning series has not been on the air since May 10, 2018 making its triumphant return nearly four years after the last episode of the second season.

This third season, which was green lit back in June of 2018, but due to the show's star and creator Donald Glover's busy schedule, amongst other setbacks according to reports in 2019 by FX chief John Landgraf, there was a delay in the script writing process. The network had already gone and given the show early renewal for their fourth season with the hopes of filming it and the third season back to back though plans were thrown into upheaval due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, leaving production to begin last April.

The next season takes place in Europe during their tour. The four leads will be returning including Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield, having them dealing with life overseas and their successful rise in the music industry.

Enstarz covered the cryptic teaser trailer released back in October, leaving fans wondering what the new season was about and now we at least have a bit more to go on. Either way, we are excited to see where they are going to take us.

