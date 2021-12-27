Remember When Dwight Traded A Thumbtack For A Telescope on 'The Office?' This Lady Got A House.
Move over, Dwight Schrute, there's a new swapper in town: Her name is Demi Skipper, and she has singlehandedly proved that it actually IS possible to get something for nothing...well, almost nothing, anyway.
About a year and a half ago, in May of 2020, Skipper decided to give the old-fshioned art of the swap a try, starting a viral TikTok campaign when she announced that it was her goal to trade her single, humble bobby pin all the way up to a house.
It worked.
@trademeproject The Final Trade ##trademeproject ##letsgetthishouse ♬ Inspiring and spectacular emotional epics(869013) - Minette
Starting out simple by just sharing her story online, Skipper got her initial bite in the form of a pair of earrings (and an invitation to the eventual housewarming party) from a sorority Facebook group, and with that, she was off to the races.
"I thought it was going to take five years," Skipper said. "A year and a half and 28 trades isn't nearly as bad as I thought."
Some of these trades were fascinating, like the time Skipper managed to get a Chipotle Celebrity card, entitling her to free Chipotle for life (only to turn right around trade it to Canada's number one Chipotle fan).
@trademeproject Trading my way from a bobby pin to a house ##fyp ♬ original sound - Trademeproject
@trademeproject Trading a bobby pin for a house. PS watch til the end ##fyp ##foryou ##trademeproject ♬ Pelican Kygo - Nilax
@trademeproject TRADING A BOBBY PIN UNTIL I GET A HOUSE - TRADE 23 ##fyp ##trademeproject ♬ Triangle - Clutch
The final trade on her journey was with a realtor who flips houses: She traded a solar-powered trailer for a home in Clarksville Tennessee, worth about $80,000.
Skipper plans to move from her current home in San Francisco to renovate the new house - but the best part is, she intends to sell it at exactly the price she paid for it: One paperclip.
That's right, Skipper has no intent to keep the wealth she's so craftily accumulated: She's just going to change someone's life - and then she's going to turn around and start all over again!
Yes, that was ANOTHER twist in this story: Instead of trading her find in for magic beans, she's going to trade back down to a paperclip and go right back on trading for more homes. You can follow her continued journey on Tiktok, where she goes by the handle @trademeproject.