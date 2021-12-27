Move over, Dwight Schrute, there's a new swapper in town: Her name is Demi Skipper, and she has singlehandedly proved that it actually IS possible to get something for nothing...well, almost nothing, anyway.

About a year and a half ago, in May of 2020, Skipper decided to give the old-fshioned art of the swap a try, starting a viral TikTok campaign when she announced that it was her goal to trade her single, humble bobby pin all the way up to a house.

It worked.

Starting out simple by just sharing her story online, Skipper got her initial bite in the form of a pair of earrings (and an invitation to the eventual housewarming party) from a sorority Facebook group, and with that, she was off to the races.

"I thought it was going to take five years," Skipper said. "A year and a half and 28 trades isn't nearly as bad as I thought."

Some of these trades were fascinating, like the time Skipper managed to get a Chipotle Celebrity card, entitling her to free Chipotle for life (only to turn right around trade it to Canada's number one Chipotle fan).

The final trade on her journey was with a realtor who flips houses: She traded a solar-powered trailer for a home in Clarksville Tennessee, worth about $80,000.

Skipper plans to move from her current home in San Francisco to renovate the new house - but the best part is, she intends to sell it at exactly the price she paid for it: One paperclip.

That's right, Skipper has no intent to keep the wealth she's so craftily accumulated: She's just going to change someone's life - and then she's going to turn around and start all over again!

Yes, that was ANOTHER twist in this story: Instead of trading her find in for magic beans, she's going to trade back down to a paperclip and go right back on trading for more homes. You can follow her continued journey on Tiktok, where she goes by the handle @trademeproject.