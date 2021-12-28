The upcoming HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty may be a highly-anticipated project for many, but Magic Johnson is not looking forward to it as much as one may have expected. The series is set to follow the Los Angeles Lakers in their 1980s' prime. The series is based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman. While the source material for the series is promising, and HBO seldom disappoints, Magic Johnson is far from enthused about the production.



The basketball star said to TMZ, "Well, like I said, I'm not looking forward to it. I'm going to leave it at that." One of the motives behind this expressed disapproval of the upcoming HBO series is that Magic Johnson has a project in the works himself. "We got different shows coming out...I got one. Then, Jeanie Buss got one on Showtime coming out. Those are the ones [I'm] looking forward to, OK?" These other projects, which are sure to be slam dunks, are heading for Hulu and Netflix. The first project is a docuseries for Hulu, being created by Jeanie Buss and Antoine Fuqua, about the team. The second is a comedy series set for Netflix inspired by the ever iconic team.

The upcoming HBO show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will premiere on the streaming service in March. We are excited to see this onslaught of Lakers content for ourselves!