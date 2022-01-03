Much to the chagrin of many a devoted and rapt fan, the classic hit sitcom Seinfeld ended in May of 1998. Two years off from Y2k, we never did see the gang have to navigate the 21st century...which is a real shame, because Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer would have thrived in the insane world we now live in.

Forget, for a moment, even the hilarious potential of watching them try to deal with whatever the heck the Y2k scare was. Today, folks on Twitter are talking about how they'd all be dealing with things right now. Among the most popular topics include Kramer taking horse pills for covid, interactions with anti-vaxx crews for George, NFT confusion for all, and The Matrix references.

But you don't have to take our word for it: Here are some of the best tweets from this particular twitstorm - Jerry Seinfeld ought to turn these into an episode just for us. For old times' sake.

Seinfeld Today: Elaine spends six hours in a testing line, Jerry finds his new girlfriend less attractive with a mask off, George attends an anti-vax rally so he can get "super-immunity," and Kramer hoards rapid tests. — Andy Zou (@YoAndyZou) January 1, 2022

Who knows? With all the reboots and reunions that are already out there, Seinfeld would fit right in. If anything, Twitter has given all of us - ESPECIALLY the cast of Seinfeld - something to think about.