If you're a podcast series fan, this one's for you.

Yesterday, Netflix dropped a brand new trailer for its upcoming horror/suspense series, Archive 81, starring Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi, and it looks...creepy as hell. (In a good way.)

The series follows archivist Dan Turner (Athie) after he is tapped to try and pieced together a series of fire-damaged video tapes from the 90s to see if he can find out what happened to the videographer Meldoy Pendras (Shihabi) - and everybody else who died when the apartment building she was investigating burned down.

What he finds, however, is much more than he bargained for.

As Turner begins to delve into the rabbit hole of Melody's tapes, what he finds is the home of a twisted cult, who describe themselves as "pioneers of the imagination." As time goes on, Turner begins to become obsessed with what happened to Melody - eventually driving him to believe he can somehow prevent her death, which happened in 1994.

Based on a three-season long podcast of the same name, Netflix's Archive 81 was created by showrunner and producer Rebecca Sonnenshine, also known for her work on The Vampire Diaries and the Amazon Prime smash-hit The Boys. It also stars Martin Donovan as Virgil Davenport, Matt McGorry as Mark Higgins, Julia Chan as Annabelle Cho, Evan Jonigkeit as Samuel, and Ariana Neal as Jess.

Archive 81 will premiere on Netflix on January 14.