What happens when you put two of the only prominent female comedians of the day in a room together? Well, if you were to ask Twitter today, the answer would be "viral video gold."

Trending today, just six days after her unfortunate death and a week and a half before what would have been her 100th birthday, is Betty White, in an old interview that she did with Joan Rivers on The Tonight Show in 1983.

Rivers - who died eight years ago, at 81 years old -was filling in for regular host Johnny Carson that night, and with White as her guest, the pair laughed and traded jokey barbs for a full ten minutes.

Joan Rivers interviewing Betty White (1983) pic.twitter.com/IZfDx8mQCK — irene (@writtenbyirene) December 31, 2021

Some highlights from the Betty White and Joan River Interview

WHITE: Well! If it isn't the big cover girl! RIVERS: Just a little jealous are you of the old cover? WHITE: A woman of your age lying on the floor saying "oh hello, hello..." You would think you were the only cover girl in town. Did you know that I'm a cover girl? RIVERS: I'm surprised, but probably yes.

After White pulled out a magazine with her posing on the cover with a big German Shepherd, she continued:

"And if you dare say, 'Who's that other bitch on the cover?' I will never speak to you again for as long as I live...I am the one in the pink jacket."

And of course, in true Joan Rivers' fashion, she had to criticize her guest's outfit:

"I asked you to come on tonight and look glamorous and look what you showed up in."

But Betty could apparently dish it out as well as she could take it:

"I like to think understated is a lot classier than all this other stuff hanging out all over, well it's just ridiculous. The little tassels on everything. Can you get them all going in opposite directions?"

We'd give you more, but if we wanted to type out all our favorites we'd probably have to transcribe the whole interview - it's THAT nonstop funny.

Circulating clips of her funniest moments is probably one of the best ways to remember the powerhouse of comedy that was Betty White - and most certainly one she would approve of.

If she and Joan Collins are co-hosting a talk show in heaven, (which, by the way, would be amazing) we hope they enjoy reliving this memory today.