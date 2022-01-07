The next generation of BBC drama commissioning and writing talent has been announced!

These three talented women have been announced by the BBC as the furture of drama commissioning and writing talent. Three assistant commissioners include Helen Perry, Heather Larmour, and Stephanie Fyfe. Perry comes from Whales, and she used to work as a script executive on the show Bad Wolf. Larmour comes from Northern Ireland, and she used to work for the SAS: Rogue Heros producer. Fyfe comes from Scotland. She has worked across multiple genres and mediums as a Development Executive and Script Editor. These three exceptional women will work under the recently appointed Head of New writing for the network, Jessica Loveland. Loveland has spoken highly of this select group of women. The department head praised, "They are a talented group of individuals who bring a wealth of experience and real commitment to nurturing storytellers who reflect the whole of the UK." We can't wait to see what exciting developments they bring to the network.

In addition to these three new assistant drama commissioners, sixteen talented individuals have been selected to be part of the BBC writer's room. These sixteen include Alex Riddle, Alvin Yu, Benedict Lombe, Brennig Hayden, Carlo Kureishi, Emilie Robson, Faebian Averies, Fionnuala Kennedy, Georgia Affonso, Gillian McCormack, Houmi Miura, Nathan Ellis, Paris Ventour, Rosanna Suppa, Sarah Gordon, and Tim Barrow. With this amazing group of individuals, we are sure that the future of the BBC looks incredibly bright!

Congratulations to all who have been selected for these amazing positions!