Yet another dark day in Hollywood today as we mourn the untimely death of comedian and actor Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House.

Saget died last night at the age of 65 - according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, he was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room before he was meant to go on for a stand-up set. The cause of death is yet unknown, but police said they saw no evidence of foul play or drug use.

As soon as the news broke, the internet was immediately flooded with saddened tributes to the late actor, including ones from his former Full House co-stars.

Kimmy Gibbler - real name Andrea Barber - posted this:

There is no other person I enjoy exchanging insults with more than Mr. @BobSaget himself! Mr. T,… https://t.co/fyVeU5IQP8 — Andrea Barber (@andreabarber) July 30, 2016

If you were only familiar with Saget through Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos, that caption may confuse you - it is hard to imagine Danny Tanner insulting Kimmy Gibbler in a non-passive-aggressive way.

If you never saw Bob Saget on an uncensored network, you may not be aware that he actually had a very crude and somewhat unusual sense of humor - one that all of his castmates loved, especially his would-be brothers, Dave Coulier (Joey) and John Stamos (Uncle Jesse). Their interactions during his life may not give us the warm fuzzies the same way Full House does...but honestly, this is way better. For example, take this story Dave Coulier told about how Saget would balance himself out after doing a particularly mushy scene for Full House:

Listen to this podcast with me and @bobsaget It’s really immature. And...it’s definitely not Joey and Danny. https://t.co/sku6WGGMUz — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) October 12, 2020

Or this sweet picture of John Stamos grabbing Saget's ass - lovingly, of course, he wasn't a piece of meat.

#happybirthday to the man who's hand's have grazed my ass more than my own hands. Love you Bobby! @bobsaget pic.twitter.com/VWtN56UBto — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 18, 2019

Also, speaking of asses, apparently Stamos actually has a tattoo of Bob Saget on his so he is at the very least already immortalized there:

You can tell that - despite the fact that he was nothing like his Full House character - the three had fun together on set. They really acted less like friends and more like brothers - and, as a matter of fact, Saget referred to them as such.

My brothers @JohnStamos & @DaveCoulier surprise me on TODAY’S NEW Episode Titled: “John Stamos & Dave Coulier Call Bob While He’s Recording a Special New Year’s Eve Callers’ Episode.” FOLLOW & LISTEN at: https://t.co/WlJDsODAiy @spotifypodcasts @Spotify pic.twitter.com/x1FkMFf6to — bob saget (@bobsaget) December 31, 2020

Saget's death is very sad, but it's still heartwarming to know that he had friends who loved him so much. May he rest in peace.