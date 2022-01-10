Looks like Emily is staying in Paris!

Emily in Paris, the hit Netflix show starring Lily Collins in the title role, has officially confirmed that it will be returning for a third AND fourth season. The show follows Emily, a marketing executive who, upon getting her dream job in Paris, moved out to the city of love from her hometown of Chicago. Emily's culture shock and clashing with the new rhythm made for an ever entertaining back and forth. This second season similarly captivated the minds and hearts of audiences throughout the world. That is why, much like the incredible stalker-murderer series You, Netflix has jumped ahead and scheduled a season three and four for the beloved show already. The announcement was made today on the show's official Instagram page.



The show itself is on a constant quest to grow and improve. Collins said to Vogue back in December:

We took a lot of the critiques to heart in terms of what was spoken about after season one, first in terms of incorporating more of the French culture Diversity and inclusion were really important in front of the camera as well as behind the camera with cast and crew. Really, it was a gift to be given these comments and creative critiques, to be able to listen and grow and create a season two that we felt was even better than season one.

It is no wonder that with this determination to learn, grow, and improve that the show is becoming such a long running success. We can't wait to see where the future of Emily in Paris takes us!