Kristen Stewart has been getting All The Praise for her masterful portrayal of Princess Diana in her new movie Spencer, one of many contenders for this year's big Oscar nominations. But she better hold on to her crown, because The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki was just seen in costume on set for the first time, and talk about indistinguishable:

Debicki was cast as Diana Spencer for season five of The Crown, replacing actress Emma Corrin, who played a younger version of the famed royal. Her previous roles include Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, and Kat in Tenet. She is also currently filming for the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as a character named Ayesha.

We also now know who will be playing the roles of her two most prominent lovers: Humayun Saeed will be playing Dr. Hasmat Ahmad Khan, the British-Pakistani heart surgeon with whom she was involved until only a few months before her tragic and untimely death; and Egyptian-British actor Khalid Abdalla of the Kite Runner will play Diana's Dodi Fayed, a film producer who she dated for only a few months before he died in the crash with her.

Season five of The Crown has only just begun filming - it is slated to come out this November, as the Queen (NOT Dolores Umbridge, though that's going to be hard to unsee) so kindly informed us four months ago:

We're looking forward to seeing what kind of performance Debicki will bring for the role - and, in the meantime, seeing more on-set photos of her looking just like Princess Di.