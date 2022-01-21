Seth Rogen has been through the gauntlet on Hot Ones.

In the YouTube interview series' most recent episode, actor, writer, producer, comedian, and entrepreneur Seth Rogen talked about everything from his burger preferences to performing with Snoop Dogg to his pottery to his other fascinating hobbies.

He detailed one new interesting hobby in particular that some of his fans may not already know about: He collects vintage ashtrays.

Why? We'll let him explain:

"What I actually got really fascinated by was like, 'what companies used to make ashtrays?' So I own a lot of Disney ashtrays, because I think it's funny that Disney used to make ashtrays...the government - I own a bunch of NASA ashtrays...I have some from the Department of Defense...the FBI...you went to the FBI in the 70s and there were ashtrays there, their own branded ashtrays...I have a Post cereal ashtray."

A relic of a bygone era indeed - Seth actually specifically said that the favorite of his collection is a hand-painted, hand-glazed Louis Vitton ashtray, not many of which were made.

Speaking of hand-glazing things, (and of fascinating hobbies) Rogen also stopped to explain that the signature bubbly look on his handmade pottery - a pandemic pastime of his that he's stuck with, to fantastic results - is the result of a secret special glaze that he makes himself.

For all the surprises Seth Rogen gave during the interview, though, he also got one of his own: His close childhood friend and longtime co-creator, writer Evan Goldberg, showed up for the last dab. See it happen in the full interview below: