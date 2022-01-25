"I've come to realize that you can do anything in this world, anything - even if it's the weirdest thing ever - as long as you do it confidently."

That's the advice Chloe Cherry, the actor who plays Faye on the hit HBO series Euphoria, has for anyone who wants to try to capture the same spark she did on her Instagram that made the casting directors for the show want to reach out and audition her.

Cherry was previously working in front of the camera, but not in a strictly entertainment capacity - before Faye, she was working in the adult film industry (she even played Jules in a porn parody of Euphoria before she was hired.) She described what it was like getting discovered - on social media of all things - in a recent Interview Magazine interview:

"Sam Levinson [the director and creator of Euphoria] found me on Instagram. He thought I was funny and wanted me to audition, so of course I sent in tapes and everything. I was so blown away that he wanted to audition me at all. It was the greatest honor of my life."

Imagine getting discovered through your Instagram page. (Makes you really rethink your whole layout, huh?)

(It's also worth noting that her TikTok is fire too.)

Now, Cherry is a recurring character on the show - more so than the creators even intended for her part, so taken they were with her performance. In another interview, with i-D, she also said:

"Later, when I met Sam Levinson, he said, "I love watching your Instagram stories. I just had to audition you. I was really hoping that you would be good." What the fuck? You're my fan? I'm your fan."

There was a lot of that culture shock going around - Cherry explained that perhaps the most surprising thing was how normal everything felt on set - even the biggest celebrity there. (Zendaya. Of course we're talking about Zendaya.)

It's shocking how normal and chill she is. She's just a real person. She liked good memes. I'm so happy that she's my generation's A-lister. She's relatable and aspirational."

She talked about one particular scene she and Zendaya shot that she wished had made it to the final cut:

"The team shoots so much, and there's hours of lost tape that doesn't make it to air. There was this one conversation that got cut where Rue's talking about Jules, and she goes, "Have you ever seen that movie where it's two people who have a terminal illness that forces them to stay like five feet apart from each other at all times. It's crazy how love can be like that...

Then we have this weird drug-addled conversation about how there's no such thing as perfect love. Zendaya says, "When have you ever seen two people just fall in love, and then they actually just stay in love forever? It has never happened." I wish they kept that in there."

If you want to see the amazing scenes between Cherry and Zendaya that did make it to the screen in Euphoria season 2, you can see them now on HBO Max.